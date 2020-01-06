Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

For U.S. Democrats, little recourse over Trump Iran actions

Reuters Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
U.S. lawmakers have few options for tamping down any escalation by President Donald Trump of tensions with Iran, despite Democrats' outrage over his failure to inform Congress in advance about a strike against a top Iranian military commander.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Iraq braces for 'difficult days' after Soleimani's killing

Iraq braces for 'difficult days' after Soleimani's killing 04:34

 Democrats question whether US president needed congressional approval, while Trump says he was acting in self-defence.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Rand Paul Says GOP House Members Will Not Vote For Impeachment [Video]Rand Paul Says GOP House Members Will Not Vote For Impeachment

Se. Rand Paul says Democrats’ efforts to impeach President Donald Trump are little more than a “partisan thing." Paul went on to say he doesn’t expect any Republicans in the House to vote in..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:28Published

Trump-Appointed Judge Rules Against Trump In Tax Return Legal Kerfuffle [Video]Trump-Appointed Judge Rules Against Trump In Tax Return Legal Kerfuffle

House Democrats got one step closer on Monday to having a look at President Donald Trump's tax returns. Trump now can't prevent House Democrats from taking advantage of a recently passed New York..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

House to vote on resolution to limit President Trump's military actions

Democrats say there should be no further strikes against Iran without Congressional approval. In a letter to House Democratic colleagues Sunday night, Speaker...
CBS News

Pelosi says House to vote on a resolution to limit Trump's military actions regarding Iran

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the House will introduce and vote on a war powers resolution this week to limit U.S. President Donald Trump's military...
Reuters Also reported by •SifyRTTNewsDaily Caller

Tweets about this

ToddSStewart

Todd S. Stewart "For U.S. Democrats, Little Recourse Over Trump Iran Actions" by Reuters via NYT https://t.co/dXUhvaiJAR 47 seconds ago

ukbizz

UK Business 🇬🇧 For U.S. Democrats, little recourse over Trump Iran actions https://t.co/gUHj3uLugM #UK #UKBiz #England #Britain #UnitedKingdom 13 minutes ago

STForeignDesk

ST Foreign Desk For US Democrats, little recourse over Trump Iran actions https://t.co/FZEC0WU9go 13 minutes ago

RECENTORG

Resistance Central RT @cfcpac: For U.S. Democrats, little recourse over Trump Iran actions: U.S. lawmakers have few options for tamping down any escalation by… 16 minutes ago

cfcpac

CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 For U.S. Democrats, little recourse over Trump Iran actions: U.S. lawmakers have few options for tamping down any e… https://t.co/fvsRNFQ1AY 16 minutes ago

STcom

The Straits Times For US Democrats, little recourse over Trump Iran actions https://t.co/D3LwjNoySI 17 minutes ago

InSpiteOfTrump

In Spite of Trump 🌊 For U.S. Democrats, little recourse over Trump Iran actions https://t.co/szAq29Lrm2 29 minutes ago

donaldtrumptru

Donald Trump Truth For U.S. Democrats, little recourse over Trump Iran actions https://t.co/ICcU5DokHW https://t.co/9TcsS7KQs8 33 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.