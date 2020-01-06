Global  

Castro endorses Warren in 2020 race after dropping his own bid

FOXNews.com Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Four days after he ended his bid for the White House, Julian Castro endorsed Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts for the Democratic presidential nomination.
Castro endorses Warren for president days after dropping out

"Theres one candidate I see who's unafraid to fight like hell to make sure America's promise will be there for everyone," Castro said in a video​
CBS News

