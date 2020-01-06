Global  

Julián Castro Endorses Elizabeth Warren, Days After Ending His Campaign

NPR Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
The former housing secretary backing the Massachusetts senator is the most high-profile endorsement yet from a former candidate.
News video: Julián Castro Endorses Elizabeth Warren

Julián Castro Endorses Elizabeth Warren 03:26

 Julián Castro has endorsed Elizabeth Warren.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Cory Booker quits Democratic presidential primary race [Video]Cory Booker quits Democratic presidential primary race

U.S. Senator Cory Booker, an African-American candidate who had bemoaned the increasing lack of diversity in the Democratic presidential field, ended his White House campaign on Monday. Zachary Goelman..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:31Published

Julián Castro Endorses Elizabeth Warren For President [Video]Julián Castro Endorses Elizabeth Warren For President

Castro announced the endorsement in a video posted to Twitter Monday.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Julián Castro endorses Elizabeth Warren for president after ending his own campaign

Julian Castro, a former Housing and Urban Development Secretary under President Obama, ended his own 2020 campaign last week.
USATODAY.com

Julián Castro endorses Elizabeth Warren in presidential race

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Obama administration housing chief Julián Castro is endorsing Elizabeth Warren’s presidential bid, saying the Massachusetts senator...
Seattle Times

soultravelers3

soultravelers3 RT @laureldavilacpa: “Castro, who had been the only Latino candidate in the presidential field, said he was endorsing Warren because she wa… 40 minutes ago

Non_Agression_P

Free Speech is NOT Free RT @AnnCoulter: HEADLINE: Julian Castro Endorses Elizabeth Warren You know why? Because Hispanics are "NATURAL CONSERVATIVES!" (™ GOP do… 45 minutes ago

