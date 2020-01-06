Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Trump calls for the impeachment process to "end quickly"

CBS News Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Trump calls for the impeachment process to end quicklyPresident Trump is calling for the impeachment process to "end quickly." CBS News chief congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes joins CBSN with more on whether Democrats are still united behind Nancy Pelosi's impeachment strategy, amid rising concerns over Iran.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Senate won't haggle with House on impeachment - McConnell [Video]Senate won't haggle with House on impeachment - McConnell

U.S. Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell said on Wednesday the Senate would not haggle with the House of Representatives over procedures for President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, adding that..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:05Published

McConnell is doing 'exactly what we need him to do': Rep. Meadows [Video]McConnell is doing 'exactly what we need him to do': Rep. Meadows

Republican Representative Mark Meadows praises Mitch McConnell over his handling of President Trump's Senate impeachment trial, after the Senate majority leader said he had enough support from his..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:16Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Millions of dollars raised for re-election campaign despite impeachment process: Trump's campaign manager

Washington [USA], Jan 3 (Sputnik/ANI): US President Donald Trump has raised USD 46 million from political donors in the fourth quarter of last year for his...
Sify

Trump impeachment: New calls for trial witnesses after ‘explosive’ report into Ukraine funding

Trump impeachment: New calls for trial witnesses after ‘explosive’ report into Ukraine fundingChuck Schumer, the Senate minority leader, has called for witnesses in Donald Trump‘s administration to testify during his impeachment trial after the...
WorldNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.