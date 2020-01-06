Global  

John Bolton Now Says He Is Willing To Testify In Senate Impeachment Trial

NPR Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
President Trump's former national security adviser says he is willing to testify at the Senate impeachment trial — if he is subpoenaed, which seems unlikely from the Republican-controlled Senate.
👓 View full article
0
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: John Bolton Says He'll Willing To Testify In Trump Impeachment Trial

John Bolton Says He'll Willing To Testify In Trump Impeachment Trial 00:45

 John Bolton tweeted about President Trump's impeachment trial.

Recent related videos from verified sources

John Bolton Says He Will Testify in Impeachment Trial if Subpoenaed [Video]John Bolton Says He Will Testify in Impeachment Trial if Subpoenaed

John Bolton Says He Will Testify in Impeachment Trial if Subpoenaed. President Donald Trump's former national security advisor made the statement on Monday. ... since my testimony is once again at..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:20Published

John Bolton Says He'll Be Willing To Testify In Trump Impeachment Trial [Video]John Bolton Says He'll Be Willing To Testify In Trump Impeachment Trial

John Bolton tweeted about President Trump's impeachment trial.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bolton says willing to testify in Trump impeachment trial

U.S. President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, John Bolton, said on Monday that he is willing to testify in the expected Senate impeachment...
Reuters

Bolton says he is willing to testify in Trump impeachment trial

U.S. President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, John Bolton, said on Monday he is willing to testify in the expected Senate impeachment trial of...
Reuters

