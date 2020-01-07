Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Bloomberg campaign focusing on Super Tuesday as candidate heads to Virginia

CBS News Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
The Iowa caucuses are less than a month away, but not every campaign is focusing on the state. Michael Tubbs, co-chair of the Bloomberg campaign, joins "Red and Blue" to discuss the former mayor's strategy.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump And Bloomberg Buy Ad Time During The Super Bowl

Trump And Bloomberg Buy Ad Time During The Super Bowl 00:32

 President Donald Trump and Michael Bloomberg plan to air a 60-second television commercial during the Super Bowl. According to Reuters, the ad shows how devoted they are to use large resources to reach millions of viewers. Trump campaign officials said the campaign paid $10 million for air time...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bloomberg’s Campaign Is Growing [Video]Bloomberg’s Campaign Is Growing

Mike Bloomberg’s presidential campaign has brought on more than 700 staffers spread out across 33 states. There is also a growing number organizers joining him in Super Tuesday states. Bloomberg..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Michael Bloomberg Defends Spending So Much Money In Presidential Race [Video]Michael Bloomberg Defends Spending So Much Money In Presidential Race

Michael Bloomberg said he’s ready to spend as much money needed in the presidential election. The U.S. presidential candidate wants to do what he can to keep President Donald Trump from getting..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bloomberg Campaign Twitter Account Decided to Get Weird on Debate Night

2020 Democratic hopeful and former New York City Mayor *Mike Bloomberg*'s campaign staff drew attention throughout tonight's debate not for what came out of the...
Mediaite

Bloomberg taps fortune, now has 1,000 workers for U.S. Democratic presidential campaign

Billionaire U.S. presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg has vastly expanded his campaign staff, which now boasts a battalion of over 1,000 workers, his campaign...
Reuters


Tweets about this

stand_4_america

Free America Network Bloomberg campaign focusing on Super Tuesday as candidate heads to Virginia Watch CBSN Live https://t.co/e6DIarUFqG 2 days ago

dev_guy

Tester Smith Bloomberg campaign focusing on Super Tuesday as candidate heads to Virginia https://t.co/R0onHGeuFn 1 week ago

Terse_Q

Concern3d The current co-chair of Michael Bloomberg's presidential campaign is not a numbers guy. https://t.co/DDMUcTPxJJ… https://t.co/jc28UD7NKE 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.