Bloomberg campaign focusing on Super Tuesday as candidate heads to Virginia
Tuesday, 7 January 2020 () The Iowa caucuses are less than a month away, but not every campaign is focusing on the state. Michael Tubbs, co-chair of the Bloomberg campaign, joins "Red and Blue" to discuss the former mayor's strategy.
President Donald Trump and Michael Bloomberg plan to air a 60-second television commercial during the Super Bowl. According to Reuters, the ad shows how devoted they are to use large resources to reach millions of viewers. Trump campaign officials said the campaign paid $10 million for air time...