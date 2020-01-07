Global  

No Decision On Leaving Iraq; Prepared For Any Contingency: US Defense Secretary

RTTNews Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Defense Secretary Mark Esper has made it clear that the United States remain prepared for any contingency with regard to Iran, and that no decision has been made for the U.S. forces to leave Iraq. The United States continues to deploy and reposition troops throughout the region of Iraq and Iran to bolster U.S. security and force protection and to be prepared for any contingency, Esper said at an
 After reports of a letter from the U.S. military telling Iraq it plans to pull American troops out of the country, Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Monday denied the U.S. was withdrawing troops, saying “there’s been no decision whatsoever to leave Iraq." Chris Dignam has more.

