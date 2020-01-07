GOP Senate candidate aims to beat Cory Booker in 2020: 'We are going to remove him from politics'
Tuesday, 7 January 2020 () Republican Senate candidate Hirsh Singh says he can easily defeat incumbent Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., in 2020 by appealing to disillusioned minority voters, and exposing the vast web of corruption and damage the former mayor of Newark has left behind.
U.S. Sen. Cory Booker has cancelled some campaign stops in Iowa due to the evolving situation with Iran.
According to NE Iowa, Booker previously announced a three-day campaign swing through Iowa this week.
He had three stops in Northeast Iowa as part of his presidential campaign.
Booker also...