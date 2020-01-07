Global  

GOP Senate candidate aims to beat Cory Booker in 2020: 'We are going to remove him from politics'

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Republican Senate candidate Hirsh Singh says he can easily defeat incumbent Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., in 2020 by appealing to disillusioned minority voters, and exposing the vast web of corruption and damage the former mayor of Newark has left behind.
