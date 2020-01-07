Global  

Klobuchar knocks Biden over Iraq War vote

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
When it comes to the escalating crisis with Iran, Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar is saving most of her ammunition for President Trump. But the senator from Minnesota also indirectly fired away at 2020 nomination rival Joe Biden.
