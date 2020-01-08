Hunter Biden is 'biological and legal father' of child with former stripper, judge rules

Hunter Biden, the son of presidential candidate Joe Biden, is the "biological and legal father" of a child he fathered with an ex-stripper, an Arkansas judge ruled Tuesday. 👓 View full article



