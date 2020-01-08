Global  

Hunter Biden is 'biological and legal father' of child with former stripper, judge rules

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Hunter Biden, the son of presidential candidate Joe Biden, is the "biological and legal father" of a child he fathered with an ex-stripper, an Arkansas judge ruled Tuesday.
News video: Hunter Biden Declared The Father Of Illegitimate Child

Hunter Biden Declared The Father Of Illegitimate Child 00:26

 A judge ruled Hunter Biden is the "biological and legal father" of a child had with an Arkansas woman. The Washington Examiner reports Circuit Judge Holly Meyer signed the document declaring Biden the father. The document was also signed by a lawyer for Hunter Biden. Meyer directed the Arkansas...

