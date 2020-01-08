Global  

Bernie Sanders Criticizes Trump Over Killing Of Iranian General

NPR Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders about President Trump's actions on Iran and the escalation of tensions, along with the upcoming Iowa Caucuses.
News video: President Trump Strongly Defends Drone Attack

President Trump Strongly Defends Drone Attack 02:13

 President Donald Trump insists the U.S. is ready for any potential retaliation over the killing of an Iranian general; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Bernie Sanders Introduces Bill to Block Funding for War Against Iran

Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders and Rep. Ro Khanna introduced new legislation to limit funding for military action against Iran.

Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders and Rep. Ro Khanna introduced new legislation to limit funding for military action against Iran.

Cardi B says she will file for nigerian citizenship

Cardi B is hoping to flee the country in response to President Trump issuing an airstrike against Iran.

Cardi B is hoping to flee the country in response to President Trump issuing an airstrike against Iran.

Biden, Sanders flex foreign policy muscles in 2020 U.S. Democratic race after Iran strike

U.S. Democratic presidential front-runners Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders have seized on the killing of an Iranian military commander to tout their own leadership...
Avenging general's killing, Iran strikes at U.S. troops in Iraq, Trump weighs response

Iranian forces fired missiles at military bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq on Wednesday in retaliation for the U.S. killing of an Iranian general, raising the...
