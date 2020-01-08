Global  

U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

Reuters Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
U.S. Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell said on Wednesday the Senate would not haggle with the House of Representatives over procedures for President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, adding that the Senate would make a decision on calling witnesses for the trial at the appropriate time.
