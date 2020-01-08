Global  

Trump administration casts doubt on women's rights amendment push

Reuters Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
The Trump administration on Wednesday poured cold water on a new effort to ratify a decades-old proposed amendment to the U.S. Constitution that would ensure women have equal rights to men.
