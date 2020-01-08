Global  

No sign of end to standoff over Trump impeachment trial

Reuters Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Senate Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Wednesday there would be no haggling with the Democratic-led House of Representatives over the rules for U.S. President Donald Trump's impeachment trial.
News video: Senate won't haggle with House on impeachment - McConnell

Senate won't haggle with House on impeachment - McConnell 02:05

 U.S. Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell said on Wednesday the Senate would not haggle with the House of Representatives over procedures for President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, adding that the Senate would make a decision on calling witnesses for the trial at the appropriate time. Jonah...

'Senate has enough votes for Trump impeachment trial'

Washington, Jan 8 (IANS) The US Senate has enough votes to set the rules for President Donald Trump's impeachment trial in the Republican-controlled Upper...
Sify

Joe Manchin: Trump Impeachment Trial Will Be a ‘Sham’ Without John Bolton’s Testimony

Senator *Joe Manchin* (D-WV) said it would be "a sham of a trial" if the Senate continues with President *Donald Trump's* impeachment proceedings without the...
Mediaite Also reported by •ReutersFOXNews.com

