Ruth Bader Ginsberg says she is 'cancer-free' following radiation treatment

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg confirmed that she is “cancer free” after beating the disease for the fourth time after undergoing treatment for pancreatic cancer last summer.
News video: Ruth Bader Ginsburg Says She's 'Cancer-Free'

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Says She's 'Cancer-Free' 00:30

 Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she’s “cancer-free.”

