House to vote Thursday on war powers resolution

CBS News Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the chamber will vote Thursday on a resolution to limit President Trump's war powers. This comes after a briefing to Congress by top Trump administration officials on Iran. CBS News' Catherine Herridge and Natalie Brand joined CBSN with the latest updates.
 House to Introduce and Vote on War Powers Resolution. On Jan. 5, Speaker Nancy Pelosi revealed to House Democrats that a War Powers Resolution would soon be introduced and voted on. . According to Pelosi, the objection of the resolution is to “limit the President’s military actions regarding...

