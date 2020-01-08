House to vote Thursday on war powers resolution

Wednesday, 8 January 2020 () House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the chamber will vote Thursday on a resolution to limit President Trump's war powers. This comes after a briefing to Congress by top Trump administration officials on Iran. CBS News' Catherine Herridge and Natalie Brand joined CBSN with the latest updates.
