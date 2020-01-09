House To Vote On Limiting Trump's War Powers

House to Introduce and Vote on War Powers Resolution. On Jan. 5, Speaker Nancy Pelosi revealed to House Democrats that a War Powers Resolution would soon be introduced and voted on. . According to Pelosi, the objection of the resolution is to “limit the President’s military actions regarding...
Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced plans for the House to vote Thursday on a War Powers Resolution that aims to limit President Trump’s military action toward... FOXNews.com Also reported by •CBS News •MENAFN.com •Newsy •Reuters •Jerusalem Post
President Trump on Wednesday declared a win in his standoff with Iran, imposing new sanctions on the Islamic Republic and signaling military de-escalation as the... WorldNews Also reported by •Seattle Times •Reuters •CBS News •Jerusalem Post
Tweets about this
FOX 35 Orlando The House will vote Thursday on a measure limiting President Donald Trump's ability to take military action against… https://t.co/Cytn6bPAPK 44 seconds ago
Kathlin Hawleys Digging herself deeper and deeper
It’s what you call a nutty jealous old biddy
Topical Dema-rat
House to vote… https://t.co/D1yISXbNFI 46 seconds ago
The Seattle Times Speaker Nancy Pelosi set a House vote for Thursday on limiting President Donald Trump's ability to take military ac… https://t.co/adiSl4OMen 2 minutes ago
WTVC NewsChannel 9 HAPPENING TODAY: @SpeakerPelosi set a House vote for Thursday on limiting President Trump's ability to take militar… https://t.co/Bz5W2Shs3O 3 minutes ago
News 4, WIVB-TV The House will vote Thursday on a measure limiting President Donald Trump’s ability to take military action against… https://t.co/33Oc3XDXW5 4 minutes ago
Bibi Spielberg RT @JoinPatriotify: House to vote on War Powers resolution limiting Trump on Iran; Pelosi facing mounting impeachment pressure | Fox News h… 4 minutes ago
CBS News Radio The House is set to vote today on a war powers resolution limiting President Trump's ability to take military actio… https://t.co/HcpxrNHIPw 5 minutes ago