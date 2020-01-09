Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

House To Vote On Limiting Trump's War Powers

NPR Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
The House is expected to vote Thursday on a War Powers Resolution that could force the president to pull back U.S. troops from hostilities with Iran.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: House to Introduce and Vote on War Powers Resolution

House to Introduce and Vote on War Powers Resolution 01:07

 House to Introduce and Vote on War Powers Resolution. On Jan. 5, Speaker Nancy Pelosi revealed to House Democrats that a War Powers Resolution would soon be introduced and voted on. . According to Pelosi, the objection of the resolution is to “limit the President’s military actions regarding...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

U.S. lawmakers unconvinced by Trump Iran argument, set war powers vote [Video]U.S. lawmakers unconvinced by Trump Iran argument, set war powers vote

Trump administration officials failed to convince many U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday that an imminent threat had justified the killing of a top Iranian military commander, and congressional Democrats..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:45Published

Washington Roundup: The War Powers Act Explained [Video]Washington Roundup: The War Powers Act Explained

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to hold a vote on the War Powers Resolution later this week.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:38Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Pelosi says House will vote Thursday on War Powers Resolution to limit Trump's actions with Iran

Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced plans for the House to vote Thursday on a War Powers Resolution that aims to limit President Trump’s military action toward...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •CBS NewsMENAFN.comNewsyReutersJerusalem Post

Trump declares win against Iran, but Pelosi looks to limit his military power

Trump declares win against Iran, but Pelosi looks to limit his military powerPresident Trump on Wednesday declared a win in his standoff with Iran, imposing new sanctions on the Islamic Republic and signaling military de-escalation as the...
WorldNews Also reported by •Seattle TimesReutersCBS NewsJerusalem Post

Tweets about this

fox35orlando

FOX 35 Orlando The House will vote Thursday on a measure limiting President Donald Trump's ability to take military action against… https://t.co/Cytn6bPAPK 44 seconds ago

HawleysJadefav

Kathlin Hawleys Digging herself deeper and deeper It’s what you call a nutty jealous old biddy Topical Dema-rat House to vote… https://t.co/D1yISXbNFI 46 seconds ago

seattletimes

The Seattle Times Speaker Nancy Pelosi set a House vote for Thursday on limiting President Donald Trump's ability to take military ac… https://t.co/adiSl4OMen 2 minutes ago

newschannelnine

WTVC NewsChannel 9 HAPPENING TODAY: @SpeakerPelosi set a House vote for Thursday on limiting President Trump's ability to take militar… https://t.co/Bz5W2Shs3O 3 minutes ago

news4buffalo

News 4, WIVB-TV The House will vote Thursday on a measure limiting President Donald Trump’s ability to take military action against… https://t.co/33Oc3XDXW5 4 minutes ago

PrincessBibiRF_

Bibi Spielberg RT @JoinPatriotify: House to vote on War Powers resolution limiting Trump on Iran; Pelosi facing mounting impeachment pressure | Fox News h… 4 minutes ago

CBSNewsRadio

CBS News Radio The House is set to vote today on a war powers resolution limiting President Trump's ability to take military actio… https://t.co/HcpxrNHIPw 5 minutes ago

REGRVR

Regina M Barnes @SpeakerPelosi & the #impeachment joke, dems are still at it. Waste of #taxpayers time & #money. @POTUS is our… https://t.co/YKxuZZoLrE 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.