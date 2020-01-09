Global  

Rand Paul fires back after Graham accuses Paul, Utah's Lee of 'empowering enemy' by opposing Soleimani strike

Thursday, 9 January 2020
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., accused Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., of cloaking himself in a fake "drape of patriotism” Wednesday after Graham alleged that Paul and Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah., “were empowering the enemy” by trying to limit President Trump’s ability to further escalate tensions with Iran. 
News video: EXCLUSIVE: Despite GOP Criticism, Sen. Grassley Insists Iran Briefing 'Very Proper'

EXCLUSIVE: Despite GOP Criticism, Sen. Grassley Insists Iran Briefing 'Very Proper' 02:39

 The Iowa Senator made the characterization to Cheddar after his Republican colleagues Sens. Mike Lee (R-Utah) and Rand Paul (R-Ky.) blasted the president's long-awaited and delayed briefing on the killing.

