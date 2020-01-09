Global  

Trump calls on all Republicans to oppose ‘Crazy Nancy Pelosi’s’ War Powers Resolution

FOXNews.com Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
President Trump called on fellow Republicans to oppose a resolution meant to place restrictions on his ability to take military action without congressional approval, as the House prepares to vote on the measure late Thursday. 
Credit: GeoBeats
News video: Trump Calls On House Republicans To Vote Against Pelosi's War Powers Resolution

Trump Calls On House Republicans To Vote Against Pelosi's War Powers Resolution 00:39

 President Trump slammed Nancy Pelosi.

