Trump touts court ruling allowing military funds for border wall construction

FOXNews.com Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
President Trump on Thursday touted an overnight court victory that allows him to move forward using military funds for the construction of a wall along the southern border.
News video: Appeals Court Says Military Funds Can Be Used For A Border Wall

Appeals Court Says Military Funds Can Be Used For A Border Wall 01:10

 The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals&apos; 2-1 decision temporarily halts an injunction issued by a federal judge in Texas last month that blocked the funds.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Celebrates Court Ruling That Lifted Block On $3.6 Billion For Border Wall [Video]Trump Celebrates Court Ruling That Lifted Block On $3.6 Billion For Border Wall

President Trump touted a court ruling.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:35Published

'Father' of Chicano Park murals plans new art depicting border crisis [Video]'Father' of Chicano Park murals plans new art depicting border crisis

Victor Ochoa's art memorializes the death of the beating death Anastasio Rojas and scenes immigrants trying to make it to the U.S.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:06Published


Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. appeals court stays judge's ruling blocking military funds for border wall

A U.S. federal appeals court on Wednesday put on hold a lower court ruling that blocked President Donald Trump's administration from using $3.6 billion in...
Reuters

Appeals Court Says Military Funds Can Be Used For A Border Wall

Appeals Court Says Military Funds Can Be Used For A Border WallWatch VideoA federal appeals court ruled the Trump administration can use $3.6 billion in Pentagon funds to build more barriers along the U.S.-Mexico...
Newsy

