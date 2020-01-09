Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Newsom wants California to be first state to sell its own prescription drugs

FOXNews.com Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Gov. Gavin Newsom wants California to become the first state in the nation to sell its own brand of prescription drugs in an attempt to lower soaring health care costs.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published < > Embed
News video: California Could Be 1st State To Launch Own Generic Prescription Drug Label

California Could Be 1st State To Launch Own Generic Prescription Drug Label 00:33

 California could become the first state with its own prescription drug label under a proposal Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled Thursday. Katie Johnston reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Governor Newsom Orders Agencies To Find State Land To Use For Temporary Homeless Shelters [Video]Governor Newsom Orders Agencies To Find State Land To Use For Temporary Homeless Shelters

John Ramos reports on executive order signed by Gov. Newsom calling for state lands to be used for temporary homeless shelters (1-8-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:09Published

California Governor Puts State's Money Where His Mouth Is Regarding Homeless Crisis [Video]California Governor Puts State's Money Where His Mouth Is Regarding Homeless Crisis

California governor Gavin Newsom has signed a $331 million bill to fight homelessness. According to Reuters, the state funds will be transferred to the National Mortgage Special Deposit Fund. Gov...

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

California could launch generic prescription drug label

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California could become the first state with its own prescription drug label under a proposal Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled Thursday....
Seattle Times

California could launch generic prescription drug label

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California could become the first state with its own prescription drug label under a proposal Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled...
SeattlePI.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mfirebrand1

TrumpBasketMargie RT @ChrissyFireWat1: You can't make THIS sh!t up...what's your kickback Gavin?!? On the other hand... Plenty of people skilled at drug del… 17 minutes ago

BevWatson3

Bev Watson Newsom wants California to be first state to sell its own prescription drugs https://t.co/elyjfMEYJN #FoxNews 43 minutes ago

Krm2112

Keith Marsolek He's an idiot. https://t.co/lwhgtJEFX4 56 minutes ago

ChuckMcbroom

chuck e. Newsom wants California to be first state to sell its own prescription drugs https://t.co/FEhccpwQ8U 1 hour ago

iVoteAmerica

iVoteAmerica® The ultimate government intrusion into your healthcare. Can you imagine getting your care from @GavinNewsome's soci… https://t.co/A6pd0vSzOe 2 hours ago

TheDailyUsNews

TheDailyUSNews.com Newsom wants California to be first state to sell its own prescription drugs - https://t.co/zlU5ildRdH - Gov. Gavin… https://t.co/RVHATEHZK1 2 hours ago

ScoopRocket

Scoop Rocket News Newsom wants California to be first state to sell its own prescription drugs https://t.co/WCyPDgEf21 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.