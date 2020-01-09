Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Dem congressman breaks rank on War Powers Resolution: 'I refuse to play politics with questions of war and peace'

FOXNews.com Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
A Democratic congressman from New York broke rank with his party on Thursday by vowing to vote against the War Powers resolution being debated on the House floor.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Pelosi: House is 'passing' war powers resolution

Pelosi: House is 'passing' war powers resolution 01:42

 U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said the U.S. House of Representatives would be passing a war powers resolution intended to prevent Trump from waging war against Iran without congressional approval. House Democratic Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said that resolution cannot become law.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Calls On House Republicans To Vote Against Pelosi's War Powers Resolution [Video]Trump Calls On House Republicans To Vote Against Pelosi's War Powers Resolution

President Trump slammed Nancy Pelosi.

Credit: GeoBeats     Duration: 00:39Published

U.S. lawmakers unconvinced by Trump Iran argument, set war powers vote [Video]U.S. lawmakers unconvinced by Trump Iran argument, set war powers vote

Trump administration officials failed to convince many U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday that an imminent threat had justified the killing of a top Iranian military commander, and congressional Democrats..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

GOP Sen. Mike Lee defends war powers resolution

Republican Sen. Mike Lee says he's lobbying GOP colleagues to support a war powers resolution being offered by Democrat Sen. Tim Kaine. He disagrees with...
USATODAY.com Also reported by •NewsyNPRReutersFOXNews.comCBS News

House to vote on War Powers resolution limiting Trump on Iran; Pelosi facing mounting impeachment pressure


FOXNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DudaPhillis

Phillis Trumplican🌟🌟🌟 RT @DudaPhillis: Dem congressman breaks rank on War Powers Resolution: 'I refuse to play politics with questions of war and peace' https://… 7 seconds ago

Mikegoff5

Mike Goff Dem congressman breaks rank on War Powers Resolution: 'I refuse to play politics with questions of war and peace'… https://t.co/ivhpmFjyez 1 minute ago

ryanmoore001

🇺🇸Ryan Moore 🇺🇸 RT @AIIAmericanGirI: Dem congressman breaks rank on War Powers Resolution: 'I refuse to play politics with questions of war and peace' http… 2 minutes ago

PolOpinions

Politics and Opinions Dem congressman breaks rank on War Powers Resolution: 'I refuse to play politics with questions of war and peace'… https://t.co/4P4LQvtsU9 5 minutes ago

simonvouet1

Simon Vouet Dem congressman breaks rank on War Powers Resolution: 'I refuse to play politics with questions of war and peace'… https://t.co/gCBvhKTfKa 8 minutes ago

JamesGreenBayWI

James GreenBay WI RT @Bamafanaticfan1: Dem congressman breaks rank on War Powers Resolution: 'I refuse to play politics with questions of war and peace' htt… 13 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.