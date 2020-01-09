Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

House Passes War Powers Resolution In Effort To Restrict Trump's Actions Against Iran

NPR Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
The House approved a resolution reining in President Trump's war powers in a rebuke of his recent military actions against Iran. Senate Democrats are hoping to win GOP support for a similar measure.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: House To Vote On War Powers Resolution Amid Rising Tensions With Iran

House To Vote On War Powers Resolution Amid Rising Tensions With Iran 00:58

 The resolution would limit President Donald Trump's military actions in Iran.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

'I Full Agree': Trump Praises Bolton For 'Smart Analysis' On 1973 War Powers Resolution [Video]'I Full Agree': Trump Praises Bolton For 'Smart Analysis' On 1973 War Powers Resolution

President Trump praised John Bolton.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:42Published

House Passes Resolution Aimed At Limiting Trump's Ability To Use Military Action Against Iran [Video]House Passes Resolution Aimed At Limiting Trump's Ability To Use Military Action Against Iran

The House passed a key vote.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

House passes War Powers Resolution in rebuke of Trump's actions against Iran

The House of Representatives on Thursday voted in favor of a War Powers resolution meant to limit President Trump’s military action toward Iran following an...
FOXNews.com

Nancy Pelosi: US House will vote to limit Trump's military actions on Iran

Nancy Pelosi: US House will vote to limit Trump's military actions on Iran"Today, to honor our duty to keep the American people safe, the House will move forward with a War Powers Resolution to limit the President's military actions...
Jerusalem Post


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.