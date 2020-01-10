Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Gaetz is one of 3 Republicans to vote in favor of House's War Powers Resolution

FOXNews.com Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., broke ranks with most of his GOP colleagues on Thursday and voted with House Democrats on the issue of curbing President Trump's war powers, with regard to America's present conflict with Iran. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Pelosi: House is 'passing' war powers resolution

Pelosi: House is 'passing' war powers resolution 01:42

 U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said the U.S. House of Representatives would be passing a war powers resolution intended to prevent Trump from waging war against Iran without congressional approval. House Democratic Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said that resolution cannot become law.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

House Votes To Approve War Powers Resolution Restricting Iran Actions [Video]House Votes To Approve War Powers Resolution Restricting Iran Actions

On Thursday, lawmakers voted 224 to 194 in favor of/against the War Powers measure.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:22Published

U.S. House Votes To Limit Trump's War Waging Ability [Video]U.S. House Votes To Limit Trump's War Waging Ability

The U.S. House of Representatives has just passed a resolution, reports Reuters. It is to rein in President Donald Trump’s ability to engage in military conflict against Iran. This comes days after..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

House passes War Powers Resolution in rebuke of Trump's actions against Iran

The House of Representatives on Thursday voted in favor of a War Powers resolution meant to limit President Trump’s military action toward Iran following an...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •NewsyNPRAl JazeeraDaily CallerReutersCBS NewsJerusalem PostUSATODAY.com

Trump calls on all Republicans to oppose ‘Crazy Nancy Pelosi’s’ War Powers Resolution

President Trump called on fellow Republicans to oppose a resolution meant to place restrictions on his ability to take military action without congressional...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

sharyn_toner

Sharyn Toner RT @IndivisibleNet: Republicans Reps. Matt Gaetz (WHAT????) and Francis Rooney of Florida as well as Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky all cro… 4 seconds ago

auntmimihere

Baffled RT @RedNationRising: Today, the House of Representatives passed a resolution rebuking POTUS' defense of the United States. The vote passed… 8 seconds ago

commonpatriot

The Irishman via @FoxNewsPolitics Gaetz is one of 3 Republicans to vote in favor of House's War Powers Resolution… https://t.co/hPe1WV9ttz 10 seconds ago

loisdommer6

Loisdommer6 RT @CNN: The House approved the Iran War Powers resolution with the support of three Republicans. Republicans Reps. Matt Gaetz and Francis… 13 seconds ago

tbeaux29

Tracie 💖 RT @thedude77: @tbeaux29 More telling are the 3 RINO’s that voted for it. Republicans Reps. Matt Gaetz and Francis Rooney of Florida as we… 19 seconds ago

aGirlisN0one

a_girl_is_⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @anotheroldchick: This means absolutely nothing except for the fact that 8 democrats voted AGAINST it and 3 republicans voted in SUPPORT… 45 seconds ago

thedude77

Keith 🇺🇸 aka Clark Kent © @tbeaux29 More telling are the 3 RINO’s that voted for it. Republicans Reps. Matt Gaetz and Francis Rooney of Flor… https://t.co/99tpz9jGBj 1 minute ago

thomas_renea

Renea Thomas  RT @Squill_whispers: Look at this crap, Republicans Matt Gaetz, Rooney and Massie vote with Democrats and 8 Democrats voted No. You Republi… 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.