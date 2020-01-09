Global  

House Passes War Powers Resolution In Effort To Restrict Trump's Actions Against Iran

NPR Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
The vote, less than a week after the president approved a drone hit on an Iranian general, was mostly along party lines. In the Senate, Democrats are hoping to win GOP support for a similar measure.
News video: House to Introduce and Vote on War Powers Resolution

House to Introduce and Vote on War Powers Resolution 01:07

 House to Introduce and Vote on War Powers Resolution. On Jan. 5, Speaker Nancy Pelosi revealed to House Democrats that a War Powers Resolution would soon be introduced and voted on. . According to Pelosi, the objection of the resolution is to “limit the President’s military actions regarding...

U.S. House passes war powers resolution [Video]U.S. House passes war powers resolution

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Congress must keep American people safe, as the House passes a resolution to stop President Donald Trump from further military action against Iran.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:16Published


Nancy Pelosi: US House will vote to limit Trump's military actions on Iran

Nancy Pelosi: US House will vote to limit Trump's military actions on Iran"Today, to honor our duty to keep the American people safe, the House will move forward with a War Powers Resolution to limit the President's military actions...
Jerusalem Post

News Brief: War Powers, Iran Containment, Royal Duties

The House is to vote on a War Powers resolution. President Trump is asking allies to help contain Iran. And, Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex are taking a...
NPR


