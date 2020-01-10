Global  

Watch live: Pompeo and Mnuchin brief reporters at White House

CBS News Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
President Trump has announced new sanctions on Iran but the administration hasn't divulged any details.
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Mnuchin, Pompeo Announces New Iran Sanctions

Mnuchin, Pompeo Announces New Iran Sanctions 01:22

 The White House announced new Iran sanctions.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Pompeo Questioned On ‘Imminent’ Iranian Threat [Video]Pompeo Questioned On ‘Imminent’ Iranian Threat

Reporters challenge Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on the administration’s assertion that Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani was planning an “imminent” attack on American facilities.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:42Published

Mnuchin, Pompeo Announce New Iran Sanctions [Video]Mnuchin, Pompeo Announce New Iran Sanctions

The White House announced new Iran sanctions.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 01:23Published

Tweets about this

pat_shanks

Pat Shanks RT @prayingmedic: Watch @QuickTake's broadcast: LIVE: Secretary of State Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Mnuchin hold a press conference at t… 3 minutes ago

joercrouae

Joer RT @WhiteHouse: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin will brief the press at 10:45 a.m. ET. Watch… 4 minutes ago

bap1757

Barry Prince RT @IndyEchos: 🔴 LIVE: White house URGENT Press Briefing With Pompeo and Mnuchin https://t.co/Teg3yTjjYX 8 minutes ago

grege1953

Greg Elliott RT @NewsHour: WATCH LIVE: Pompeo and Mnuchin hold news conference regarding sanctions https://t.co/nvBs1jOADx 18 minutes ago

IndyEchos

CYNTHIA BOULLET 🔴 LIVE: White house URGENT Press Briefing With Pompeo and Mnuchin https://t.co/Teg3yTjjYX 26 minutes ago

farid1413

Ali Rabiee RT @peymaneh123: Watch live: Secretaries Mike Pompeo, Steve Mnuchin hold press briefing https://t.co/OkHxUWS6Fn via @YouTube 30 minutes ago

