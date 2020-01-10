Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Pelosi: House will move to transmit impeachment articles next week

FOXNews.com Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Friday that she will take steps next week to send impeachment articles to the Senate, after delaying the process since last month in a bid to extract favorable terms in a trial.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Pelosi Says She'll Send Trump Impeachment Articles To Senate Next Week

Pelosi Says She'll Send Trump Impeachment Articles To Senate Next Week 00:40

 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi indicated when she'll send the Impeachment Articles.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Pelosi signals impeachment charges may go to Senate next week [Video]Pelosi signals impeachment charges may go to Senate next week

The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives will send formal impeachment charges against President Donald Trump to the Senate as early as next week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday,..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:38Published

Pelosi Says House Will Vote On Impeachment Trial Managers Next Week [Video]Pelosi Says House Will Vote On Impeachment Trial Managers Next Week

The House speaker&apos;s call to start choosing managers indicates she&apos;s close to sending the two articles of impeachment to the Senate.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:48Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Pelosi Alerts House to Be Ready to Send Impeachment Articles Next Week

In a letter to lawmakers, Ms. Pelosi appeared to be moving to end an impasse but did not offer a more specific timeline.
NYTimes.com

Pelosi Says Democrats Will Send Trump's Impeachment Articles to Senate Next Week


RIA Nov.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.