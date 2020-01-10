Global  

Pelosi To Send Articles Of Impeachment To Senate Next Week

NPR Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
In a letter to House Democrats, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that she expects the House to transmit the articles of impeachment against President Trump to the Senate and vote on impeachment managers.
News video: Pelosi Says She'll Send Trump Impeachment Articles To Senate Next Week

Pelosi Says She'll Send Trump Impeachment Articles To Senate Next Week 00:40

 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi indicated when she'll send the Impeachment Articles.

