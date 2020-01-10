Pelosi To Send Articles Of Impeachment To Senate Next Week

❌Joe FreedomLover❌🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 Pelosi prepares to send articles of impeachment to Senate, will consult with Democrats on Tuesday https://t.co/l3qEKtrBpb 4 seconds ago Lisa Guest RT @GOP: 🚨Hypocrisy Alert🚨 Democrats claimed that impeachment was urgent—yet when it comes to sending the Articles of Impeachment to the… 5 seconds ago Tere RT @InSpiteOfTrump: READ: Pelosis letter saying she is preparing for a vote next week to send articles of impeachment to Senate https://t.c… 6 seconds ago Spiritfilled7 RT @JoyceWhiteVance: Speaker Pelosi will send Articles of Impeachment to the Senate next week. Then we find out whether the GOP will hold a… 6 seconds ago Lizzy C RT @dbongino: Breaking: Pelosi Readies to Send Articles of Impeachment to Senate https://t.co/ZZaKnqxmlI 7 seconds ago J-ass RT @AP: BREAKING: Speaker Pelosi says House will take steps next week to send impeachment articles to Senate for President Trump's trial. h… 7 seconds ago Bryncadno Cobs RT @ericgarland: BOOM: Nancy Pelosi instructs Jerry Nadler to prepare to send articles of impeachment to the Senate. It's on. 🔥 https://t.… 8 seconds ago janyce Pelosi will send articles of impeachment to Senate next week https://t.co/7A8qLDzLpN 8 seconds ago