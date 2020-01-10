Trump claims Soleimani was planning to target four U.S. embassies

The president claims Iran's top general was planning to strike four U.S. embassies before he was killed by an American drone strike. Members of Congress say that's the first time they've heard that. Paula Reid reports.



