Trump claims Soleimani was planning to target four U.S. embassies

CBS News Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
The president claims Iran's top general was planning to strike four U.S. embassies before he was killed by an American drone strike. Members of Congress say that's the first time they've heard that. Paula Reid reports.
Recent related news from verified sources

Trump says he believes Soleimani was targeting 'four embassies'

The remarks added some detail to a series of often vague claims made by U.S. officials
Hindu

News24.com | Trump says he believes Soleimani was targeting 'four embassies'

President Donald Trump says he thinks Iranian general Qasem Soleimani was planning attacks against four US embassies before he was killed last week.
News24

