Presidential campaign turns to foreign policy amid tensions with Iran

CBS News Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Democratic presidential candidates are turning their focus to foreign policy amid rising tensions with Iran. Joe Biden is airing a new ad that touts his work on foreign affairs. Ed O'Keefe reports.
Tensions rise with Iran

Tensions rise with Iran 02:55

 NEWS: Nevada leaders and foreign policy experts respond to Iranian missile attack.

Iran's Foreign Minister Calls US Soleimani Strike an Act of Terrorism and War

Iran's Foreign Minister Calls US Soleimani Strike an Act of Terrorism and War. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Zarif made the comments during an interview with an NPR reporter. Zarif called the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:20Published

Dominic Raab: We need to defuse tensions over Iran

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says he has spoken to his Iranian counterpart in an effort to "de-escalate" a volatile situation after a US drone strike killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani. Mr Raab..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:32Published


Biden’s foreign policy prowess tested by Iran tensions

Rising tensions between Washington and Tehran are testing whether Joe Biden can capitalize on his decades of foreign policy experience as he seeks to challenge a...
Seattle Times

2020 Daily Trail Markers: Former Vice President Joe Biden slams Trump for escalating tensions with Iran

During a speech in New York City on Tuesday, former Vice President Joe Biden slammed the Trump administration for failing to provide evidence of an "imminent...
CBS News


tempkt

Mother Nature RT @jilevin: Presidential campaign turns to foreign policy amid tensions with Iran https://t.co/h75PoqmqBS 46 minutes ago

ubnm

UBNM Presidential campaign turns to foreign policy amid tensions with Iran https://t.co/bS2TzvQViF (via… https://t.co/LnUuo6wyjf 48 minutes ago

RadiantMarshma1

THEBURN2020🇺🇸💎SU FUTURE SPOILERS💎 RT @CBSEveningNews: 24 days out from the Iowa caucuses, a new poll shows Sen. Bernie Sanders ahead of the Democratic field. In the afterm… 50 minutes ago

ubnm

UBNM Presidential campaign turns to foreign policy amid tensions with Iran https://t.co/bS2TzvQViF (via… https://t.co/LUlml7M00N 1 hour ago

jilevin

Jeffrey Levin Presidential campaign turns to foreign policy amid tensions with Iran https://t.co/h75PoqmqBS 1 hour ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ Presidential campaign turns to foreign policy amid tensions with Iran https://t.co/7DvQxF1a3U https://t.co/R5sdAl7PDe 2 hours ago

