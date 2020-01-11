Trump signals he’d seek to block impeachment trial testimony from Bolton, others in exclusive interview
Saturday, 11 January 2020 () President Trump indicated in an exclusive Fox News interview Friday with Laura Ingraham that he would use executive privilege to block former national security John Bolton and other administration officials from testifying in his Senate impeachment trial if necessary.
Republican Representative Mark Meadows praises Mitch McConnell over his handling of President Trump's Senate impeachment trial, after the Senate majority leader said he had enough support from his fellow Republicans to set the rules.
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, the chamber's No. 2 Democrat after Nancy Pelosi, said the formal impeachment charges against President Donald Trump will be going to the Senate after Pelosi confirmed..