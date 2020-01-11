Global  

Trump signals he’d seek to block impeachment trial testimony from Bolton, others in exclusive interview

FOXNews.com Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
President Trump indicated in an exclusive Fox News interview Friday with Laura Ingraham that he would use executive privilege to block former national security John Bolton and other administration officials from testifying in his Senate impeachment trial if necessary.
News video: McConnell is doing 'exactly what we need him to do': Rep. Meadows

McConnell is doing 'exactly what we need him to do': Rep. Meadows 01:16

 Republican Representative Mark Meadows praises Mitch McConnell over his handling of President Trump's Senate impeachment trial, after the Senate majority leader said he had enough support from his fellow Republicans to set the rules.

Pelosi signals impeachment charges may go to Senate next week [Video]Pelosi signals impeachment charges may go to Senate next week

The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives will send formal impeachment charges against President Donald Trump to the Senate as early as next week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday,..

Impeachment 'papers' going to Senate: top House Dem [Video]Impeachment 'papers' going to Senate: top House Dem

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, the chamber's No. 2 Democrat after Nancy Pelosi, said the formal impeachment charges against President Donald Trump will be going to the Senate after Pelosi confirmed..

Ready to testify at Trump's impeachment trial: Bolton

John Bolton, the former White House national security adviser, said on Monday that he was willing to testify at President Donald Trump's impeachment trial if he...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Mediaite•Politico•Reuters•Reuters India•CBS News•WorldNews•FOXNews.com

Trump Says He’ll Invoke Executive Privilege to Stop Bolton Testimony

President Donald Trump said in an interview with Fox News he would invoke executive privilege to stop former national security adviser John Bolton from...
Mediaite

