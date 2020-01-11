Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

On The Road With Elizabeth Warren In Iowa

NPR Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
As the caucuses approach, we spent a day with Sen. Elizabeth Warren in Iowa.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Warren Sinking In Iowa And New Hampshire

Warren Sinking In Iowa And New Hampshire 00:31

 A new poll shows Elizabeth Warren is struggling in Iowa and New Hampshire. The CBS News Battleground Tracker/YouGov poll shows she is in forth place in Iowa at 15%. Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, and Pete Buttigieg are tied at 23% apiece In New Hampshire Warren is at 18%. Sanders has surged to a...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Who's Onstage For The Iowa Democratic Presidential Debate [Video]Who's Onstage For The Iowa Democratic Presidential Debate

Buckle up. The seventh Democratic presidential debate will be held on Tuesday, January 14 at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa. According to Business Insider, CNN and the Des Moines Register will..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:52Published

Warren Sinks In Polls, Again [Video]Warren Sinks In Polls, Again

Elizabeth Warren has sunk to a new low in recent polls. According to Real Clear Politics, Warren has sunk to third place in Nevada and South Carolina. In Nevada, she is polling at 17%. In South..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jonathan Van Ness joining Elizabeth Warren on the campaign trail is an early contender for crossover of the decade

Jonathan Van Ness will join Democratic presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren for a gorgeous campaign moment ahead of the Iowa caucuses. The non-binary Queer Eye...
PinkNews

Democrats ramp up Iowa fight as new poll shows almost 3-way tie for first

The Democratic candidates were out in force in Iowa on Sunday with the caucuses just 29 days away. A new CBS News poll found that while 14 candidates remain in...
CBS News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.