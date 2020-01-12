What's Next In Impeachment And Trial

We The People RT @mmpadellan: I'm not worried for one second about Speaker Nancy Pelosi handing over the Articles of Impeachment next week. She knows wh… 53 seconds ago

✨ Cinnamongirl309 ✨ What comes next in impeachment https://t.co/namPFwabe2 10 minutes ago

Darryl Malek-Wiley RT @GulfAaron: With the Impeachment trial likely next week, this is worth rereading. Especially folks like @senatemajldr & @RandPaul #FairT… 12 minutes ago

rudy reyes What comes next in impeachment https://t.co/Pp91XHJB1Z 18 minutes ago

Roberto Meza RT @CNNPolitics: What comes next in impeachment | Analysis https://t.co/P447jYFib3 https://t.co/L5SKHtMtPd 24 minutes ago

Cary Bujan Impeachment trial: What comes next? https://t.co/kGxaiIR36m Finish the wall. 31 minutes ago

Mz. Berry RT @Booker4KY: No more wins for Mitch. I’m demanding a fair Senate trial. And you better believe I’m demanding his defeat. https://t.co/fs… 41 minutes ago