What's Next In Impeachment And Trial

NPR Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to send articles of impeachment to the Senate and name the impeachment managers for the House this week.
News video: Pelosi Says House Will Vote On Impeachment Trial Managers Next Week

Pelosi Says House Will Vote On Impeachment Trial Managers Next Week 00:48

 The House speaker&apos;s call to start choosing managers indicates she&apos;s close to sending the two articles of impeachment to the Senate.

Impeachment Trial May Focus On Chief Justice's Role As 'Umpire' [Video]Impeachment Trial May Focus On Chief Justice's Role As 'Umpire'

Chief Justice John Roberts hailed his impartiality, saying, "Nobody ever went to a ballgame to see the umpire.” Umpiring impeachment may be different.

Duration: 03:42Published

Pelosi signals impeachment charges may go to Senate next week [Video]Pelosi signals impeachment charges may go to Senate next week

The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives will send formal impeachment charges against President Donald Trump to the Senate as early as next week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday,..

Duration: 01:38Published


Rudy Giuliani Meanders Into Arguing Impeachment Trial Would Be Good For Trump While Arguing Impeachment Should Be Dismissed

Rudy Giuliani popped up on Fox News tonight to claim the Supreme Court should dismiss President Donald Trump’s impeachment before a trial starts – then...
Mediaite Also reported by •Reuters

Graham’s resolution calls on Pelosi to send articles of impeachment to Senate, says trial will start next week

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., told Fox News in an interview Wednesday that the Senate will take up President Trump's impeachment trial next week shortly after...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •NewsySeattle TimesReutersCBS NewsWorldNews

fadetoblack119

We The People RT @mmpadellan: I'm not worried for one second about Speaker Nancy Pelosi handing over the Articles of Impeachment next week. She knows wh… 53 seconds ago

Cinnamongirl309

✨ Cinnamongirl309 ✨ What comes next in impeachment https://t.co/namPFwabe2 10 minutes ago

DarrylMW

Darryl Malek-Wiley RT @GulfAaron: With the Impeachment trial likely next week, this is worth rereading. Especially folks like @senatemajldr & @RandPaul #FairT… 12 minutes ago

RudyReyesSD

rudy reyes What comes next in impeachment https://t.co/Pp91XHJB1Z 18 minutes ago

lomeza

Roberto Meza RT @CNNPolitics: What comes next in impeachment | Analysis https://t.co/P447jYFib3 https://t.co/L5SKHtMtPd 24 minutes ago

BujanCary

Cary Bujan Impeachment trial: What comes next? https://t.co/kGxaiIR36m Finish the wall. 31 minutes ago

Ginaberryfayet1

Mz. Berry RT @Booker4KY: No more wins for Mitch. I’m demanding a fair Senate trial. And you better believe I’m demanding his defeat. https://t.co/fs… 41 minutes ago

sal1944s

Salvatore What comes next in the impeachment drama https://t.co/xBhohjFb81 Nothing Trump goes back to spreading his***to w… https://t.co/K702srXI6e 1 hour ago

