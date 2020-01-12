Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Transcript: Sen. Tim Kaine on "Face the Nation"

CBS News Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
The following is a transcript of an interview with Senator Tim Kaine that aired Sunday, January 12, 2019, on "Face the Nation.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Transcript: Sen. Mike Lee on "Face the Nation"

The following is a transcript of an interview with Senator Mike Lee that aired Sunday, January 12, 2019, on "Face the Nation.
CBS News

Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine Discusses U.S. Drone Strike That Killed Iranian Commander

NPR's Audie Cornish talks with Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., following the U.S. drone strike that killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani at the Baghdad...
NPR

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RobertoTorchio2

Roberto Torchio Transcript: Sen. Tim Kaine on "Face the Nation" https://t.co/KaVdPFEhYV https://t.co/XjVnnALhhi 1 hour ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ Transcript: Sen. Tim Kaine on "Face the Nation" https://t.co/fSMcz7lZpl https://t.co/h30TJuMwGM 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.