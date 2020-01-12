Global  

Bernie Sanders' Campaign Co-Chair On Black Voters

NPR Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Nina Turner, national co-chair of Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign, about African American voters supporting Sanders over Vice President Joe Biden.
 A woman campaigning for Elizabeth Warren said voters are worried she may not draw enough support. According to Reuters, this reason causes fear among voters “to vote for who they like the best.” People expressed wanting to get rid of President Donald Trump as their reason for not choosing Warren....

Warren accuses Bernie of sending his volunteers out to 'trash' her [Video]Warren accuses Bernie of sending his volunteers out to 'trash' her

Elizabeth Warren said she was “disappointed” Bernie Sanders sent his volunteers “out to trash” her. According to Politico, she said he was risking dividing the part with attacks against her and..

Seeing Double: Bernie Sanders and Larry David Appear Side-By-Side on Today Show in Hilarious Teaser

The resemblance is truly uncanny. Friday morning on Today, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) appeared right alongside his Saturday Night Live doppelgänger Larry David...
Mediaite

Once overlooked, Bernie Sanders now has momentum. Here's why his camp thinks this time, he can win

Sanders has demonstrated consistency in polling and his campaign points to stronger numbers among young black voters and Hispanic voters.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •NYTimes.comSeattle TimesWorldNews

