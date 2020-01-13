In Latest Iowa Poll, Sanders Leads Democratic Presidential Contenders
Monday, 13 January 2020 () Bernie Sanders has received an endorsement by the influential Sunrise Movement. It's the latest example of a progressive group opting to align with Sanders, rather than Elizabeth Warren.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders has taken a narrow lead among Democratic presidential candidates in the important early-voting state of Iowa in a tight battle with three rivals, a poll released by the state's largest newspaper showed on Friday. Jonah Green has more.