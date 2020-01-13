Global  

In Latest Iowa Poll, Sanders Leads Democratic Presidential Contenders

NPR Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Bernie Sanders has received an endorsement by the influential Sunrise Movement. It's the latest example of a progressive group opting to align with Sanders, rather than Elizabeth Warren.
News video: Sanders leads; Warren, Buttigieg, Biden chasing in Iowa poll

Sanders leads; Warren, Buttigieg, Biden chasing in Iowa poll 01:04

 U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders has taken a narrow lead among Democratic presidential candidates in the important early-voting state of Iowa in a tight battle with three rivals, a poll released by the state's largest newspaper showed on Friday. Jonah Green has more.

Majority of Americans favour wealth tax on very rich - Reuters/Ipsos poll

The idea of imposing a wealth tax on the richest Americans has elicited sharply divergent views across a spectrum of politicians, with President Donald Trump...
Reuters India Also reported by •Reuters

Warren, Sanders campaigns spar in rare show of discord between progressive Democratic contenders

A rare sign of discord emerged on Sunday between progressive Democratic presidential contenders Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders over a report that Sanders'...
Reuters

