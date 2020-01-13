Global  

Dems silent on Iran protests as demonstrators blame regime, not Trump, for plane crash

FOXNews.com Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Democratic congressional leaders and presidential candidates who were unsparing in their criticism of President Trump for the escalation with Iran over the past two weeks largely have gone silent now that the protests on the streets of Tehran and beyond have turned their rage toward the regime -- and not the Trump White House. 
Credit: TomoNews US
News video: Iran admits downing Ukranian aircraft, but calls it an accident

Iran admits downing Ukranian aircraft, but calls it an accident 01:57

 TEHRAN, IRAN — Iran has admitted to accidently shooting down a Ukranian airplane on January 8, killing all 176 passengers and crew members onboard. According to the Guardian, Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 took off from Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport at 6:12 a.m., and...

Iranian police fire tear gas and live rounds against protesters, online videos show [Video]Iranian police fire tear gas and live rounds against protesters, online videos show

Iranian police fire tear gas and live rounds against protesters, online videos show

Credit: Euronews English

Qatari emir in Iran: 'De-escalation' the only way forward [Video]Qatari emir in Iran: 'De-escalation' the only way forward

Visit comes amid heightened tensions in the Gulf following the US killing of top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO


Trump says watching Iran protests 'closely,' is 'inspired' by Iranians' courage

President Donald Trump said on Twitter that his administration is closely following protests that erupted in Iran after that country's government admitted its...
Reuters

'The world is watching': Trump tweets in support of Iran protests

"We are following your protests closely, and are inspired by your courage," President Donald Trump said on Twitter on Saturday.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •FOXNews.com

