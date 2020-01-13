Global  

Democrat Cory Booker drops out of 2020 presidential race

Reuters Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
U.S. Senator Cory Booker, an African-American candidate who had recently bemoaned the increasingly lack of diversity in the Democratic presidential field, on Monday said he was ending his White House campaign.
👓 View full article
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: Cory Booker Ends 2020 Presidential Bid

Cory Booker Ends 2020 Presidential Bid 00:26

 Failing to qualify for the next presidential debate, Sen. Cory Booker announced Monday that he will end his campaign.

