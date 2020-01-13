Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

U.S. Senate leader expects Iran war powers debate soon

Reuters Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Monday he expected the Senate would debate a war powers resolution soon, although he did not provide a more specific timeline.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: War Powers Resolution Passes in House of Representatives

War Powers Resolution Passes in House of Representatives 01:14

 War Powers Resolution Passes in House of Representatives. On Jan. 9, the United States House of Representatives voted in favor of passing a War Powers Resolution aimed at Donald Trump. . The vote was 224 to 194, with three Republicans dissenting from their party and voting in favor of the measure....

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

US House votes to restrain Trump's actions against Iran [Video]US House votes to restrain Trump's actions against Iran

Democrat-controlled House passes non-binding War Powers resolution, but similar measure faces an uphill battle in Senate.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:26Published

House Votes To Approve War Powers Resolution Restricting Iran Actions [Video]House Votes To Approve War Powers Resolution Restricting Iran Actions

On Thursday, lawmakers voted 224 to 194 in favor of/against the War Powers measure.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

McCarthy hits Pelosi on impeachment, war powers

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy slammed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on plans to vote on a war powers resolution, as well as holding off on sending articles...
USATODAY.com Also reported by •NewsyAl JazeeraNPR

Trump tests Congress’ war powers with strike against Iran

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s confrontation with Iran is posing a gut check for Congress, brazenly testing whether the House and Senate will...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.