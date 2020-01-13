Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

How Trump Has Tried To Scale Back Nuclear Programs In North Korea And Iran

NPR Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
President Trump's major foreign policy aims have included curbing the nuclear programs of North Korea and Iran. With North Korea, he's tried carrots; with Iran, sticks. Neither one is working.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Soleimani Strike Was Authorized by Trump in June 2019 [Video]Soleimani Strike Was Authorized by Trump in June 2019

Soleimani Strike Was Authorized by Trump in June 2019 New details have revealed that . the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani was authorized by Donald Trump nearly seven months ago. The..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:25Published

Trump Admin Official Says Iran 'Made An Awful Mistake' [Video]Trump Admin Official Says Iran 'Made An Awful Mistake'

The Trump administration has called Iran’s downing of a Ukrainian passenger jet a terrible tragedy. The comments came after Tehran admitted mistakenly shooting down the aircraft. According to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

North Korea says it won't restart nuclear talks despite Trump's birthday message to Kim

North Korea says it won't restart nuclear talks despite Trump's birthday message to Kim
euronews Also reported by •WorldNewsReutersNew Zealand Herald

Donald Trump sends birthday greetings to North Korea's Kim: Seoul

North Korea has never officially confirmed Kim's age or date of birth, but Rodman's breathy Marilyn Monroe-style performance of "Happy Birthday" took place...
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

custodibus

CUSTODIBUS New story on NPR: How Trump Has Tried To Scale Back Nuclear Programs In North Korea And Iran https://t.co/cjJ0UlMfrX 14 minutes ago

mburleson86

Martin Burleson New story on NPR: How Trump Has Tried To Scale Back Nuclear Programs In North Korea And Iran https://t.co/zajHrzAQQG 14 minutes ago

ChrisDLites

Chris D'Lites I was complaining to someone about Trump. He tried to come back with the old, “all politicians are corrupt” argumen… https://t.co/XLIFC4sYei 2 hours ago

john003

John003 @Aisling_Pash Bush started the regime change wars in Afganistian and Iraq....Both countries reduced to rubble....On… https://t.co/RbDUULq0bx 2 days ago

jamck77

gusguy77 @JoyAnnReid @TheLastWord @MSNBC It’s appropriate to scale back from the brink of nuclear holocaust to chit- chat ab… https://t.co/J9g4blKE64 5 days ago

mrsltg322

Retta RT @sebulia1: Just like his dad tried to keep blacks and Jews out of his properties, Trump is aiming to do the same on a national scale. Sh… 5 days ago

sebulia1

Sebastian Just like his dad tried to keep blacks and Jews out of his properties, Trump is aiming to do the same on a national… https://t.co/zK16A58fGe 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.