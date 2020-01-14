Rep. Eliot Engel 'disappointed and frustrated' Pompeo won't appear before panel to answer questions about Soleimani strike

Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ( 1 day ago )

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel (D-N.Y.) said he is "disappointed and frustrated" that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will not appear before the committee on Tuesday to answer questions about the U.S.-led airstrike that killed Iranian Quds Force Gen. Qassem Soleimani and resulted in increased hostility in the Middle East between Iran and the U.S.


