Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Rep. Eliot Engel 'disappointed and frustrated' Pompeo won't appear before panel to answer questions about Soleimani strike

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel (D-N.Y.) said he is "disappointed and frustrated" that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will not appear before the committee on Tuesday to answer questions about the U.S.-led airstrike that killed Iranian Quds Force Gen. Qassem Soleimani and resulted in increased hostility in the Middle East between Iran and the U.S. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Pompeo Declines House Committee's Invitation To Testify On Iran

Pompeo Declines House Committee's Invitation To Testify On Iran 00:54

 ​House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel said he was &quot;disappointed and frustrated&quot; with the announcement.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Pompeo: Soleimani was plotting 'imminent attacks' [Video]Pompeo: Soleimani was plotting 'imminent attacks'

Responding to a question on why the American people should trust U.S. intelligence on the imminent threat posed by Qassem Soleimani, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said agency personnel do their 'best'..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:00Published

Mixed reaction from lawmakers after Iran briefing [Video]Mixed reaction from lawmakers after Iran briefing

Republican U.S. Representative Steve Scalise, after being briefed by senior administration officials on the killing of a top Iranian commander, said, 'it was time to take him out', but Democratic Rep...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Rep. Eliot Engel, Chair Of House Foreign Affairs Committee, Discusses Iran Situation

NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Rep. Eliot Engel, D-N.Y., chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, about Iran.
NPR

Pompeo sidesteps questions about 'imminent' threat posed by Iran's Soleimani

Pompeo's remarks come amid sharp questions about the U.S. intelligence that Qasem Soleimani posed an 'imminent' threat to U.S. interests.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Reuters

Tweets about this

TRichetts1

TRichetts Rep. Eliot Engel 'disappointed and frustrated' Pompeo won't appear before panel to answer questions about Soleimani… https://t.co/NI8G26mprH 3 hours ago

C81704146Jimmie

Jimmie Carter RT @lorrainekaack: Rep. Eliot Engel 'disappointed and frustrated' Pompeo won't appear before panel to answer questions about Soleimani stri… 7 hours ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ Rep. Eliot Engel 'disappointed and frustrated' Pompeo won't appear before panel to answer questions about Soleimani… https://t.co/fZTasJhUYr 10 hours ago

lorrainekaack

LaZmut Rep. Eliot Engel 'disappointed and frustrated' Pompeo won't appear before panel to answer questions about Soleimani… https://t.co/sKR8TqPPY2 14 hours ago

Dipak___Z

ᴍʀ. ᴊɪᴍᴍʏ's 🛢💱 Rep. Eliot Engel 'disappointed and frustrated' Pompeo won't appear before panel to answer questions about Soleimani… https://t.co/0Qz4bxqHhD 22 hours ago

Dipak___Z

ᴍʀ. ᴊɪᴍᴍʏ's 🛢💱 Rep. Eliot Engel 'disappointed and frustrated' Pompeo won't appear before panel to answer questions about Soleimani… https://t.co/fpzunAoNbM 22 hours ago

ScoopRocket

Scoop Rocket News Rep. Eliot Engel ‘disappointed and frustrated’ Pompeo won’t appear before panel to answer questions about Soleimani… https://t.co/S1rBce96wp 23 hours ago

n8tive67

Rob G Just watch, the Democrats will want soleimani to come testify.... anonymously. Rep. Eliot Engel 'disappointed and… https://t.co/vvgnxIrqCo 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.