Trump administration asks Supreme Court to allow rule restricting green cards for immigrants on welfare

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
The Justice Department on Tuesday filed an emergency request to the Supreme Court to lift injunctions on the administration’s “public charge" rule -- which would restrict green cards for immigrants deemed likely to be reliant on welfare.
Ruth Bader Ginsburg Says She Is 'Cancer Free'

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Says She Is 'Cancer Free'. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg recently sat down for an interview with CNN and opened up about her health. After undergoing intensive..

U.S. Judge Halts Trump Administration 'Public Charge' Immigration Rule

The &apos;public charge&apos; rule, unveiled last year, would make it harder for immigrants who are poor or need government aid to secure residency in the U.S.

Court blocks Trump push to restrict green cards for welfare-tapping immigrants

A federal appeals court on Wednesday declined to lift an injunction on the Trump administration’s “public charge” rule that would restrict green cards for...
FOXNews.com

U.S. court won't let Trump enforce 'public charge' immigration rule

WA federal appeals court on Wednesday refused to set aside an injunction blocking the Trump administration from enforcing a rule that would withhold green cards...
Reuters India

