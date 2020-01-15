Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Virginia's Ralph Northam to ban guns from Capitol grounds, officials say

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Fearing a repeat of the deadly violence that engulfed Charlottesville more than two years ago, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam plans to declare a temporary emergency Wednesday banning all weapons, including guns, from Capitol Square ahead of a massive rally planned next week over gun rights.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

AP EXCLUSIVE: Northam to ban guns from Capitol grounds

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Fearing a repeat of the deadly violence that engulfed Charlottesville more than two years ago, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam plans to...
Seattle Times

As Virginia governor vows new gun control push, capitol braces for protests

Backed by Virginia's first Democratic-controlled legislature in over 20 years, Governor Ralph Northam vowed this week to push through new gun-control laws,...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Hershal07

Despicable RT @AFunnyValentine: AP: Ralph Northam Banning Guns from Virginia Capitol Grounds 👉Just DAYS before a pro Second Amendment rally is planne… 5 seconds ago

Magic12Miller

✌🏻Magic12🇺🇸🇮🇹 RT @ArchKennedy: Ralph Northam is planning to impose a temporary emergency ban on bringing guns on Capitol Square in Richmond. How can he… 19 seconds ago

JoelEdmonson

Joel Edmonson RT @p3driver: Don't know about you, but in the circles I hang around with, we refer to a guy like this as "Not quite bright." https://t.co… 1 minute ago

anniefoutz

AnnieFoutz RT @mgrant76308: Democrat Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam will announce a gun ban on capitol grounds Wednesday afternoon. https://t.co/S9tT1mV8… 2 minutes ago

rockybird23

RockyBird RT @shannonrwatts: BREAKING: Fearing a repeat of the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam plans to declare a temporary… 2 minutes ago

1methinks

Anita AP: Ralph Northam Banning Guns from Virginia Capitol Grounds https://t.co/OX7xSXl7rq via @BreitbartNews 2 minutes ago

LyellBan

Lyell Banman RT @BreitbartNews: Democrat Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam will announce a gun ban on capitol grounds Wednesday afternoon. https://t.co/D2MM9F… 3 minutes ago

alvinant

tina johnson RT @RealSaavedra: BREAKING: Virginia Democrat Governor Ralph Northam To Declare Emergency Banning All Guns From State Capitol Grounds https… 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.