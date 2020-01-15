Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Trump agrees with UK’s Johnson on replacing Obama-era Iranian deal

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
President Trump late Tuesday tweeted his support for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's idea to scrap the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal and replaced it with a new proposal designed and negotiated by the Trump administration.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump tweets support for Iranian protesters

Trump tweets support for Iranian protesters 01:11

 Trump tweets support for Iranian protesters

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

U.K., France and Germany Accuse Iran of Breaking Nuclear Deal [Video]U.K., France and Germany Accuse Iran of Breaking Nuclear Deal

U.K., France and Germany Accuse Iran of Breaking Nuclear Deal The 2015 agreement among the countries limited Iran's nuclear program. German Foreign Office, Twitter President Donald Trump withdrew the..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:02Published

Soleimani Strike Was Authorized by Trump in June 2019 [Video]Soleimani Strike Was Authorized by Trump in June 2019

New details have revealed that . the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani was authorized by Donald Trump nearly seven months ago.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:24Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Iraq wants foreign troops out after Qassem Soleimani's death; Trump threatens sanctions

Iraq wants foreign troops out after Qassem Soleimani's death; Trump threatens sanctionsIraq's parliament called on Sunday for the US and other foreign troops to leave as a backlash grows against the US killing of a top Iranian general, and...
WorldNews

UK's Johnson: 2015 deal still best way of stopping Iranian nuclear weapon

Britain believes the Iranian nuclear deal remains the best way to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.
Reuters Also reported by •FOXNews.comIndependent

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.