Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Democrats clash with Republicans over prospect of calling Hunter Biden in impeachment trial

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Within moments of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announcing the impeachment managers to prosecute the case against President Trump, Democrats were already clashing with Republicans over the prospect of calling GOP-sought witnesses -- like Hunter Biden -- to testify as part of the Senate trial.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Democrats Add More Evidence To Trump's Impeachment Trial

Democrats Add More Evidence To Trump's Impeachment Trial 00:32

 Democrats claims to have new evidence for President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. The U.S. House of Representatives said they will include it when they send the formal charges to the Senate. Senior Democrats said they would include phone records and other documents provided by a Florida...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Democrats add more evidence to Trump's impeachment trial [Video]Democrats add more evidence to Trump's impeachment trial

Democrats claims to have new evidence for President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. The U.S. House of Representatives said they will include it when they send the formal charges to the Senate...

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Schumer Said He Will Fight For Witnesses At Trump Impeachment Trial [Video]Schumer Said He Will Fight For Witnesses At Trump Impeachment Trial

U.S. Democrats vowed to fight to hear witnesses at President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. According to Reuters, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer wants Republicans to accept four witnesses..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Rob Reiner bashes Senate Republicans' 'collective brain damage' for wanting to acquit Donald Trump

Rob Reiner had some choice words for Senate Republicans thinking about acquitting Donald Trump in his upcoming impeachment trial.
FOXNews.com

Senate Democrats grow impatient waiting for Pelosi to send articles for Trump impeachment trial

Senate Democrats are increasingly urging the House to send articles of impeachment against President Trump to the Senate, so the trial can begin
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

YorkYor26781906

Dave York Democrats clash with Republicans over prospect of calling Hunter Biden in impeachment trial https://t.co/rbHpTnS0QG… https://t.co/ycB3ibVQ3x 15 seconds ago

TheRealSusanA1

❌Saltine American❌ TEXT TRUMP TO 88022 Democrats clash with Republicans over prospect of calling Hunter Biden in impeachment trial https://t.co/Qvypm1TfKF #FoxNews 38 seconds ago

GeraldineKestn2

Just Jerri! 🚂🚃💨 Democrats clash with Republicans over prospect of calling Hunter Biden in impeachment trial https://t.co/vStTFy9BEh 2 minutes ago

CpPatriot

CP American Democrats clash with Republicans over prospect of calling Hunter Biden in impeachment trial https://t.co/ZvDVlXMpcS… https://t.co/orpQG7SBkl 4 minutes ago

Morlen4Distrct1

Patricia Morlen Democrats clash with Republicans over prospect of calling Hunter Biden in impeachment trial:DEM/Socialist in order… https://t.co/Aq6dAUmplC 4 minutes ago

1SikKat

SikKat Democrats clash with Republicans over prospect of calling Hunter Biden in impeachment trial https://t.co/Svls4FBiPX 5 minutes ago

AberdeenSouthDa

Aberdeen SouthDakota * NPR coverage of Trump’s Milwaukee rally shows how he’s broken the media  https://t.co/8mu2tCUkgO * Democrats clas… https://t.co/XjDJllqWRr 5 minutes ago

chicagoillinios

Chicago Illinois NPR coverage of Trump’s Milwaukee rally shows how he’s broken the media - https://t.co/lEkho7cahC: * NPR coverage o… https://t.co/qLOkeNwXew 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.