Federal judge blocks Trump order allowing states, local officials to refuse refugees

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
A federal judge on Wednesday blocked the enforcement of President Trump’s executive order that would allow state and local officials to opt out of accepting refugees -- the latest judicial hurdle for the administration’s immigration policies.
 A federal judge agreed Wednesday to block the Trump administration from enforcing an executive order allowing state and local government officials to reject refugees from resettling in their jurisdictions. Katie Johnston reports.

Recent related news from verified sources

Judge agrees to block Trump order on refugee resettlement

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A federal judge agreed Wednesday to block the Trump administration from enforcing an executive order allowing state and local government...
Seattle Times

Judge agrees to block Trump order on rejecting refugee resettlements

Judge agrees to block Trump order on rejecting refugee resettlementsA federal judge agreed Wednesday to block the Trump administration from enforcing an executive order allowing state and local government officials to reject...
WorldNews

