Federal judge blocks Trump order allowing states, local officials to refuse refugees

A federal judge on Wednesday blocked the enforcement of President Trump’s executive order that would allow state and local officials to opt out of accepting refugees -- the latest judicial hurdle for the administration’s immigration policies.



