Trump to lift hold on $8.2B in Puerto Rico disaster aid

Politico Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Puerto Rico has received just $1.5 billion of the roughly $20 billion in congressionally authorized disaster funds that HUD is supposed to administer.
News video: CA Disaster Specialists Head to Puerto Rico

CA Disaster Specialists Head to Puerto Rico 00:32

 california disaster specialists puerto rico earthquake relief

NY governor Andrew Cuomo to head to Puerto Rico [Video]NY governor Andrew Cuomo to head to Puerto Rico

The ground in southwest Puerto Rico has been shaking since Dec. 28 with hundreds of small earthquakes. Recent quakes have toppled homes and schools.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 00:40Published

Gov. Cuomo Leading Group To Puerto Rico To Help Assess Earthquake Damage [Video]Gov. Cuomo Leading Group To Puerto Rico To Help Assess Earthquake Damage

The emergency trip comes as hundreds of thousands of people remain without power and water. Many are staying in shelters, because they’re fearful to return home. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:58Published


Puerto Rico to be given access to $8.2 billion in blocked disaster aid funding: Politico

Puerto Rico will be allowed access to $8.2 billion in blocked disaster aid funding by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), Politico...
Reuters Also reported by •Seattle Times

President Trump Approves Emergency Declaration For Puerto Rico

President Trump Approves Emergency Declaration For Puerto RicoWatch VideoPresident Donald Trump approved a state of emergency declaration for Puerto Rico on Tuesday. This comes after two destructive earthquakes hit the...
Newsy Also reported by •cbs4.com

chefcd1st

cardan Imagine what our PR families are going through. Now imagine if this was not true”Residents of PR do not have voting… https://t.co/Omwbj1eNlK 49 seconds ago

Ripper77Jack

JBA RT @BombshellDAILY: PELOSI FORCES TRUMP TO RELEASE PUERTO RICO AID Unlike Ukraine, Congressional leaders have now forced Trump to release t… 56 seconds ago

PDX_Beav11

Cody Hylton RT @SenJeffMerkley: Donald Trump sat on billions of dollars in disaster funds for more than TWO YEARS, as American citizens suffered unnece… 59 seconds ago

egeogh

:^€ RT @DWStweets: Democratic pressure on the admin has forced Trump to release a tranche of money appropriated for Puerto Rico. But why was th… 1 minute ago

bnmorales032

B.Morales-Rivera RT @gustavovelezpr: Trump to lift hold on $8.2B in Puerto Rico disaster aid - POLITICO https://t.co/dXUB9tIQiu 2 minutes ago

CleanAirMoms

Moms Clean Air Force #ClimateAction 🆘 RT @EDFEnergyEX: Good news for #PuertoRico! Island to get more than $8 billion in blocked relief funding: https://t.co/uUZeKKz343 3 minutes ago

lovexxrat

miche Trump to lift hold on $8.2B in Puerto Rico disaster aid - POLITICO https://t.co/wodbwWjnDG 3 minutes ago

adamtavitian

Adam Tavitian RT @KatyODonnell_: New: The Trump administration will lift a hold on $8.2 billion in disaster aid money for Puerto Rico tomorrow, per offic… 4 minutes ago

