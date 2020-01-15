Rudy Giuliani speaks out on newly released House documents from indicted associate Lev Parnas

Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

President Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani spoke to CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge about newly released documents from House Democrats that were collected from his now-indicted associate Lev Parnas. Giuliani said he doesn't know about alleged surveillance of Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine. Herridge joined CBSN to discuss her conversation with Giuliani. 👓 View full article

