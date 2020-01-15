Global  

Virginia's Ralph Northam announces temporary gun ban on Capitol grounds, state of emergency

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Gov. Ralph Northam, D-Va., declared a state of emergency Wednesday and said he is temporarily banning individuals from carrying firearms and other weapons on Capitol grounds ahead of a scheduled gun rally for fear of a repeat of the violence law enforcement was ill-prepared to deal with at another rally in Charlottesville more than two years ago. 
News video: Virginia Gov. Northam Declares State Of Emergency, Says Threats Of Violence Possible At State Capitol

Virginia Gov. Northam Declares State Of Emergency, Says Threats Of Violence Possible At State Capitol 00:36

 Governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency ahead of Monday's demonstration at the Virginia State Capitol. Katie Johnston reports.

