Audio released of testy post-debate exchange between Warren, Sanders: 'I think you called me a liar on national TV'

FOXNews.com Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Audio of the tense-looking post-debate exchange between Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., was released Wednesday night, revealing both of them accusing the other of "lying" on national television.
News video: Sanders Said A Woman Could NOT Win

Sanders Said A Woman Could NOT Win 00:38

 On Monday, a rumor surfaced that in 2018 Bernie Sanders told Elizabeth Warren a woman couldn't get elected President. Sanders denied that he said it. He lashed out at the media. He called the people that started the rumor liars. Well, it turns out that Sanders may be the liar. Business Insider Warren...

Bernie Sanders says "weather" was all he and Warren discussed after debate [Video]Bernie Sanders says "weather" was all he and Warren discussed after debate

Sen. Bernie Sanders says that he and Sen. Elizabeth Warren were discussing &quot;the weather&quot;.

Bernie Sanders Says 'Weather' Was All He And Warren Discussed After Debate [Video]Bernie Sanders Says "Weather" Was All He And Warren Discussed After Debate

Sen. Bernie Sanders says that he and Sen. Elizabeth Warren were discussing "the weather". This was during a viral moment the night on Tuesday night, reports Business Insider. At the end of Tuesday..

‘You Called Me a Liar on National TV’: New Audio of Bernie-Warren Confrontation Reveals Bitter Exchange

Thanks to two backup recordings from microphones worn by the candidates, CNN was able to capture the audio from the viral post-debate confrontation between Sen....
NYTimes.com

Elizabeth Warren Reportedly Confronted Sanders for ‘Mischaracterizing’ Private Meeting In Viral Post-Debate Moment

Massachusetts Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren reportedly sought to confront Bernie Sanders for "mischaracterizing" their December...
NYTimes.com The Age CBS News

